RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Board Establishes New Strategic Committee

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has formed a Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee to accelerate the identification and execution of M&A activities, cost savings initiatives, and other key strategic actions. The Committee is comprised of board members Mark Holdsworth, Gerald Garland, and President and CEO Robert Dawson, with Mr. Holdsworth serving as the Chairperson. The Committee will focus on identifying actions that can accelerate the growth of RF Industries and help create enduring value for stockholders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications, and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems, and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California, with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to future events, including expected benefits from the formation of the Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee, which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the duration and continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy and the Company's customers; changes in the telecommunications industry; the Company's reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S. and foreign nations; the Company's ability to execute on its new go-to-market strategies and channel models; its ability to expand its OEM relationships; its ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; its ability to maintain strong margins and diversify its customer base; and its ability to address the changing needs of the market. Further discussion of these and other potential risk factors may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

