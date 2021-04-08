Dolphin Entertainment: H2H Legends Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, and Doak Walker To Kick Off Exclusive NFT Collection

The one-of-a-kind NFTs are the first offering in an upcoming NFT series from Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Dolphin Entertainment, and H2H

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Following the previous announcement of the partnership between Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), and Elite Holdings LLC, the entertainment entity has just unveiled the three athletes leading off the group's NFT (non-fungible tokens) offerings. Football fans can now own a piece of history with an exclusive collection of NFTs featuring H2H Legends Doak Walker, Earl Campbell, and Tim Brown. The H2H Legends are representative of an elite and rare group of ten men who have won a Heisman Trophy and been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

These NFTs from Brown, Campbell, and Walker from the H2H collection will be the first three to be released in the partnership between HOFRECO and Dolphin Entertainment, with additional tokens rolling out in the coming months. This unique NFT collection will begin with a one-of-a-kind digital asset created by an award-winning artist in collaboration with each individual athlete, providing sports enthusiasts with a rare and collectible piece of art. Each offering will include exclusive experiential opportunities, rare artifacts and memorabilia, and other distinctive elements that will dramatically enhance the value of these unique packages.

"HOFRECO sits at the intersection of sports and entertainment and offers fans new ways to experience the sport and athletes they love", stated Scott Langerman, Executive Vice President of Media Business Development. "NFTs are the perfect way to reward those fans by allowing them to own a rare piece of football history, and we're honored to partner with Dolphin Entertainment H2H, and the Legends to create this one-of-a-kind opportunity."

The NFT series combines HOFRECOs unprecedented access to top athletes with Dolphin Entertainment's relationships with some of the most talented artists in the world, which will, in turn, bring a steady stream of unique, high-quality offerings to this burgeoning market. The H2H Legends are a unique group of 10 athletes who have won the Heisman Trophy and have been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an accomplishment so rare and exclusive that more men have walked on the moon than have achieved this distinction. Additional H2H Legends and more elite NFT offerings will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Dolphin Entertainment's NFT studio, armed with premier creative talent and best in class marketing agencies, is thrilled to be producing this series of collectibles for this first group of football legends," Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin stated. "We're incredibly eager for fans and collectors to be able to access these unique and exclusive NFTs this spring."

A product of the blockchain, NFTs - also known as Non-Fungible Tokens - are valuable, one-of-a-kind tokens that allow the purchaser to own a unique digital item. Ranging from art to digital playing cards to online gaming elements, the multi-million dollar market for NFTs covers ownership of anything in the digital realm. This first round of NFT offerings is an extension of HOFV's previously announced partnership with Elite Holdings to create, produce and distribute The Perfect Ten, the original documentary showcasing the life and accomplishments of the H2H Legends.

