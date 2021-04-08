Dolphin Entertainment Announces 2020 Business Highlights, and "Dolphin 2.0" Commences with 2021 Launch of NFTs Division and First NFTs Partnership

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its 2020 business highlights and 2021 outlook:

"Dolphin 1.0, our core investment strategy to form and operate a best-in-class entertainment marketing 'Super Group,' had a successful 2020 with the highly strategic acquisition of influencer marketing agency, Be Social," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "Momentum continued into 2021, with the acquisition of BH/I, a leading entertainment content, gaming and Esports PR firm, expanding Dolphin into exciting new entertainment verticals, and greatly enhancing cross-sell opportunities."

Mr. O'Dowd added, "With scale across all major entertainment categories, Dolphin is now in a position to launch Dolphin 2.0, wherein we will own (by ourselves and with partners) content, live events and consumer products which we are marketing. We believe Dolphin 2.0 will allow us to fully leverage our unique and powerful entertainment marketing Super Group, and greatly accelerate our growth. To that end, in March, we formed a new division dedicated to designing, producing, releasing and promoting Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for ourselves and our clients within the sports, film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries. Next, we signed our first NFTs partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football. And, today, we announced that our initial NFT offerings will feature Earl Campbell, Tim Brown and Doak Walker, as the first in a series featuring athletes that are members of the most exclusive club in all of football - the ten men that have both won the Heisman Trophy and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Mr. O'Dowd concluded, "We are enthusiastic about the NFT space, and believe we are extremely well-positioned to capitalize on the expansion of the collections and memorabilia market to the digital realm. We expect more exciting announcements in the coming weeks from our partnership with Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company. And we also expect to announce more exciting NFT partnerships in the coming weeks, as well. With all of that said, NFTs represent just one of the Dolphin 2.0 initiatives we expect to share in 2021. We could not be more excited."

Selected Business Highlights Since Q3 2020

Dolphin Entertainment Signed its First NFT Partnership with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment; Announced First Offerings to Feature Heisman Trophy Winners and Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductees Earl Campbell, Tim Brown and Doak Walker.

Dolphin Entertainment Launched Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Creation and Marketing Division

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 32 Academy Award nominations.

42West Enjoyed an Incredible Night at the 63rd Grammys

Shore Fire Clients Performed, Presented and Won at the 2021 Grammys

Dolphin Entertainment Acquired B/HI (Formerly Bender/Helper Impact)

Dolphin Entertainment Recognized in New York Observer's PR Power List 2020

The Door & Be Social Launch Culinary Influencer Marketing Initiative for Brands Looking to Create "Foodie" Buzz on Social Media

42West Ranked by Forbes Among America's Best PR Agencies 2021

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

