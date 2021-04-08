Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.04.2021
WKN: 914505 ISIN: MXP320321310 Ticker-Symbol: FOMC 
08.04.21
15:45 Uhr
08.04.2021 | 22:41
Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) is pleased to invite you to participate in its First Quarter 2021 Conference Call that will be held on:

Thursday, April 29, 2021
10:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

The call will be hosted by:

Francisco Camacho, Chief Corporate Officer

Eugenio Garza y Garza, Director of Finance and Corporate Development

Juan Fonseca, Director of Investor Relations

The quarterly results will be released on April 29 before markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Toll Free US: (800) 289 0438
International:+1 (323) 794 2423
Conference ID: 4762020

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, a public bottler of Coca-Cola products; and in the beer industry, as a shareholder of HEINEKEN, a brewer with operations in over 70 countries. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients. FEMSA also participates in the specialized distribution industry in the United States. Through its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate is sustainability performance.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
