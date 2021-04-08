Doctor Care Anywhere (DOC) is a fast-growing telehealth company focused on the private healthcare sector. 2020 was a transformational year for the company: it signed up major new partners, listed on the ASX, delivered triple-digit revenue and KPI growth and ended 2020 with strong balance sheet (£38.4m in net cash). We believe DOC is well placed to continue to grow by executing on management's expansion strategy of increasing its activated customer base, developing new services and expanding into Europe and Asia. DOC currently trades at a significant discount to its peers, which we believe will narrow as the company builds up a track record on the market and executes on its growth potential.

