Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AGM takes place without shareholder presence

Shareholder rights exercised via independent proxy

Dividend of CHF 2.00/share proposed

The LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on May 4, 2021 at 10am CEST. Due to the ongoing exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal attendance of shareholders on site will unfortunately not be possible.

The Board of Directors has resolved that shareholders shall be represented at the AGM exclusively by the independent proxy. The Board of Directors invites shareholders to submit their questions in advance regarding the LafargeHolcim 2020 Integrated Annual Report and the AGM. The company's main concern is to protect its shareholders from any potential health risks that may arise because of the ongoing challenging pandemic.

Dividend proposal

Shareholders will be asked to vote on compensation and to consider a dividend proposal of CHF 2.00 per registered share of LafargeHolcim Ltd, to be paid out of capital contribution reserves and not subject to Swiss withholding tax.

Board changes

Oscar Fanjul has decided to step down as Vice-Chairman after serving on the Board of LafargeHolcim since 2015.

Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I sincerely thank Oscar for his invaluable contributions since joining the Board of LafargeHolcim in 2015. He played an instrumental role in the successful merger of Lafarge and Holcim, and in making it the global leader in building materials and solutions that it is today. He will be greatly missed."

In line with the company's commitment to continuity of leadership, the Board of Directors proposes the appointment of CEO Jan Jenisch as a member of the Board of Directors in addition to his CEO role.

Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "I'm very pleased to nominate Jan Jenisch as a member of the Board of Directors. With his broad industry experience, Jan will play a key role to support the company's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Jan has led the company to a new era of growth, financial strength and ESG performance since joining in September 2017. The Board looks forward to his contributions in developing the next strategic phase of the company."

Other proposed changes

At this year's AGM, shareholders will be asked to vote on changing the Group company name from LafargeHolcim Ltd to Holcim Ltd. As the company transforms to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, the Board of Directors recommends simplifying its name for efficiency and impact, while building on the Group's legacy. This name change concerns only the Group company name. All market brands will remain in existence, as the drivers of the company's market success, building value and trust for its customers and partners around the world.

Shareholders will further be asked to vote on the move of the company's registered office from Jona-Rapperswil to Zug, Switzerland, completing the company's restructuring of its office locations.

Climate transition report

The Board of Directors has decided to publish the company's first climate transition report in 2022. It will follow the completion of the company's work with the Science-based Targets initiative, consistent with LafargeHolcim's rigorous approach to climate action. The climate transition report will be submitted to shareholders for a non-binding vote in 2022.

ABOUT LAFARGEHOLCIM

As the world's global leader in building solutions, LafargeHolcim is reinventing how the world builds to make it greener and smarter for all. On its way to becoming a net zero company, LafargeHolcim offers global solutions such as ECOPact, enabling carbon-neutral construction and Firestone roofing systems for higher energy-efficiency in buildings. With its circular business model, the company is a global leader in recycling waste as a source of energy and raw materials through products like Susteno, its leading circular cement. Innovation and digitalization are at the core of the company's strategy, with more than half of its R&D projects dedicated to greener solutions. LafargeHolcim's 70,000 employees are committed to improving quality of life across more than 70 markets through its four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions Products.

