Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) will issue its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday April 22, 2021 at 7 a.m. Paris time. The Company will also host its first quarter 2021 results conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. Paris time.

To participate in the conference call, please use any of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 20 7192 8000

France: +33 1 76 70 07 94

United States: +1 631 510 74 95

Conference Code: 9683427

The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y6js8by6

To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005976/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations Digital Communications

Tel: +33 1 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne