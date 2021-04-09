Publication of the Preparatory Documentation

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of Thursday, May 20, 2021 will be held at the Groupe SEB Headquarters, 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Écully, France, at 3:00 p.m. CET, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders.

In this context, shareholders are invited to express their votes under the conditions described below:

vote by postal voting or by Internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform (electronic vote), by expressing his choice for each resolution,

or

or give proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting or to a person of their choice (other shareholder or any other moral or physical person).

We remind our shareholders that they may submit questions:

by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to the following address:

SEB S.A., Service Actionnaires, 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Écully

by email to the following address: actionnaires@groupeseb.com

Questions must be received by SEB S.A. no later than two business day preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e., May 18, 2021.

In addition to the legally framed system of written questions, in view of the current circumstances related to COVID-19 and the impossibility for shareholders to physically attend the Annual General Meeting, Groupe SEB has set up an interactive platform to allow shareholders to ask

questions in live during the Annual General Meeting. In this regard, the Company invites shareholders to consult the Company's website (www.groupeseb.com) in order to be kept informed of the terms and conditions relating to this system and more generally of the definitive modalities of holding the General Assembly.

The ability to ask questions live will be conditioned on the prior authentication of the shareholder and the verification of his status just before the start of the General Meeting.

As usual, the Annual General Meeting will be webcast live (in French) and will be available for later viewing on our website www.groupeseb.com

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 24, 2021. It includes the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions as approved by decisions of the Board of Directors on February 23, 2021.

The convening notice specifying the terms of participation and voting at this General Meeting, the agenda and the draft resolutions will be sent to registered shareholders from April 26, 2021.

The notice of meeting will be published in a Legal Gazette (LE TOUT LYON) on April 24, 2021 and in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 28, 2021.

The above documents are available in the Shareholder Area of the Group's website: (https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting). We will regularly update this page with the information required.

The information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the 2020 Universal Registration Document, also available on Group's website at the following address: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance-news-and-publications

Next key dates 2021 May 20 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting July 23 before market opens H1 2021 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2021 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 31 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and has more than 33,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

