Regulatory News:

GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):

March 21 March 20 Change Jan-March

2021 Jan-March

2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 122,832 124,804 -2% 305,103 387,248 -21% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 38,201 94,713 -60% 116,057 420,172 -72%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In March 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,832 trucks, a decrease of 2% compared to March 2020, in a market still marked by the adjustments to new post-Brexit administrative rules, but with a trend towards normalisation.

In March 2021, Le Shuttle transported 38,201 passenger vehicles. The passenger market remains severely impacted by the travel restrictions put in place by the British and French governments due to the pandemic.

April traffic figures will be published on Thursday 06 May 2021 before the markets open.

