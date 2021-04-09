Regulatory News:
GETLINK S.E. (Paris:GET):
March 21
March 20
Change
Jan-March
Jan-March
Change
Truck Shuttles
Trucks
122,832
124,804
-2%
305,103
387,248
-21%
Passenger Shuttles
Passenger vehicles*
38,201
94,713
-60%
116,057
420,172
-72%
* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.
In March 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 122,832 trucks, a decrease of 2% compared to March 2020, in a market still marked by the adjustments to new post-Brexit administrative rules, but with a trend towards normalisation.
In March 2021, Le Shuttle transported 38,201 passenger vehicles. The passenger market remains severely impacted by the travel restrictions put in place by the British and French governments due to the pandemic.
April traffic figures will be published on Thursday 06 May 2021 before the markets open.
