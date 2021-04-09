Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
WKN: A2QHYH ISIN: AU0000116238  
09.04.2021 | 08:31
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Doctor Care Anywhere Group (DOC): Initiation - DOC from home 
09-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 9 April 2021 
 
Doctor Care Anywhere Group (DOC): Initiation - DOC from home 
Doctor Care Anywhere (DOC) is a fast-growing telehealth company focused on the private healthcare sector. 2020 was a 
transformational year for the company: it signed up major new partners, listed on the ASX, delivered triple-digit 
revenue and KPI growth and ended 2020 with strong balance sheet (GBP38.4m in net cash). We believe DOC is well placed to 
continue to grow by executing on management's expansion strategy of increasing its activated customer base, developing 
new services and expanding into Europe and Asia. DOC currently trades at a significant discount to its peers, which we 
believe will narrow as the company builds up a track record on the market and executes on its growth potential. 
 
DOC trades at 6.9x our 2021 revenue forecast on an EV/sales multiple, which is a sizable 60% discount to its peer group 
of global telehealth companies, which average 17.2x. However, our two-year forecast revenue CAGR of 80% is 34% ahead of 
the peer group average 60% growth rate. We believe this valuation discount to peers will reduce over the next 12-18 
months, as DOC builds up a track record on the market and executes on its growth strategy. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Brendan D'Souza +44 (0)20 3077 5700 tech@edisongroup.com 
Katherine Thompson +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1182652 09-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
