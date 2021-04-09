Hibernia REIT plc: Hibernia commits to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030

Anzeige
DJ Hibernia commits to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Hibernia commits to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030 
09-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Hibernia commits to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030 
 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces the publication of "Transforming Dublin Responsibly", our Sustainability 
Statement of Intent. This replaces our existing Sustainability Strategy, setting long-term targets for the business 
and simplifying our objectives into three pillars, which are: 
 - Become a net zero carbon and climate resilient business by 2030 
 - Provide spaces that prioritise the environment, health and wellbeing 
 - Create long-term positive social impact through our operations 
 
We have made strong progress on sustainability over the past number of years, with milestones reached including: 
reducing the greenhouse gas intensity of the managed space within our office buildings by 25% on a like-for-like basis 
from 2016 to 2019; delivering several new office buildings to LEED Platinum or LEED Gold standard; receiving a four 
star rating for the first time in the GRESB 2020 survey; receiving a B- score in our first CDP climate change response 
in 2020; and recruiting a full-time Sustainability Manager to lead our efforts in the area. 
Our Sustainability Statement of Intent builds on what we have achieved so far. It also aligns our business with the 
Paris Agreement, which is based on pursuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C, and ensures we will contribute to 
Ireland's target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. 
As part of our commitment we: 
 - Will reduce overall carbon emissions by 30% and operational carbon emissions by 40% by 2030, against our 2019 
  baselines 
 - Will publish a Net Zero Carbon Pathway in the coming months giving further information on how we intend to achieve 
  our target by 2030 
 - Have signed up to the World Green Building Council ("WorldGBC") Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, becoming the 
  first listed Irish property company to do so 
 - Will fully align our disclosures with the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial 
  Disclosure ("TCFD") by 2022 
 
Our full Sustainability Statement of Intent is available at https://www.hiberniareit.com/sustainability. 
 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: 
"Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy to provide the best buildings for tenants, and our ambition is to be 
the most sustainable property company in Ireland. Our Sustainability Statement of Intent commits us to becoming a net 
zero carbon business by 2030 and will ensure our resilience to climate change, while contributing to Ireland's efforts 
to reach net zero carbon by 2050." 
 
Pat Barry, Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Green Building Council, said: 
"Reducing the environmental impact of buildings across their entire life cycle is critical in addressing climate 
change. I welcome Hibernia's commitment to achieving net zero by 2030, and more specifically their ambition to reduce 
embodied carbon in future developments and increase on-site renewable energy production. I truly hope this will inspire 
others in the industry." 
 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Neil Menzies, Sustainability Manager 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 97956 
EQS News ID:  1182650 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
