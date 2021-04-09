DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand 09-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 9 April 2021 S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand S&U's results for FY21 were significantly affected by the pandemic, but a near-term bounce back in demand for motor finance is in prospect as dealer showrooms reopen and consumer confidence improves. Underpinning the longer-term outlook for Advantage has been continued work to adapt and improve the business. Aspen Bridging also looks set to contribute to growth with loan-book growth reviving in the second half of FY21 and likely to see further significant growth in the next two years. The shares trade on a price to book ratio of c 1.5x, a prospective P/E that falls to 10.6x for FY23 and offers a yield of 4%. Using an ROE/COE model, the current share price implies a return on equity (ROE) of 14%, which is above our current 13% estimate for FY23. However, that year will probably not have seen the full effect of the potential recovery and the pre-COVID-19 five-year average ROE was over 16%. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

