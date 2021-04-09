Anzeige
WKN: A0BKSX ISIN: GB0007655037 
Frankfurt
09.04.21
08:01 Uhr
26,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S&U PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&U PLC 5-Tage-Chart
09.04.2021 | 08:31
Edison Investment Research Limited: S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand 
09-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 9 April 2021 
 
S&U (SUS): Ready to meet unlocked demand 
S&U's results for FY21 were significantly affected by the pandemic, but a near-term bounce back in demand for motor 
finance is in prospect as dealer showrooms reopen and consumer confidence improves. Underpinning the longer-term 
outlook for Advantage has been continued work to adapt and improve the business. Aspen Bridging also looks set to 
contribute to growth with loan-book growth reviving in the second half of FY21 and likely to see further significant 
growth in the next two years. 
The shares trade on a price to book ratio of c 1.5x, a prospective P/E that falls to 10.6x for FY23 and offers a yield 
of 4%. Using an ROE/COE model, the current share price implies a return on equity (ROE) of 14%, which is above our 
current 13% estimate for FY23. However, that year will probably not have seen the full effect of the potential recovery 
and the pre-COVID-19 five-year average ROE was over 16%. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Andrew Mitchell +44 (0)20 3681 2500 financials@edisongroup.com 
Martyn King ++44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1182375 09-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

