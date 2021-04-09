DJ Custodian REIT plc: Constitution of ESG Committee

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Constitution of ESG Committee 09-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 April 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Constitution of ESG Committee Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the constitution of an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Board Committee ("the ESG Committee"). The ESG Committee comprises Hazel Adam as Chair, Elizabeth McMeikan and Chris Ireland, all of whom are independent non-executive directors of the Company. Commenting on the constitution of the ESG Committee, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities and understands the risks imposed if we do not incorporate robust ESG practices into the way we do business. The Board is also acutely aware of the increased stakeholder interest and compliance requirements around ESG management. "The ESG Committee has been constituted to provide appropriate oversight of the Company's performance against its environmental policy and targets, to ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and to ensure a sufficient level of positive social outcomes for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates." The ESG Committee's terms of reference are available at custodianreit.com/corporate-governance/. In accordance with the Listing Rules, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.11R. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

