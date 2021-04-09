Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Zugewinne ohne Ende? Ganz klar der große Durchbruch….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.04.2021 | 09:05
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Plexian AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (148/21)

On request of Plexian AB (publ), company registration number 559109-0559,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 14, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               PLEX          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,676,863       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0015659941      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             220496         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559109-0559       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Equity Rights

Short name:     PLEX TO2                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of  1,500,700                         
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:        1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70  
           percent of the volume-weighted average price in      
           the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for
           a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of   
           subscription.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription     January 14, 2022- January 28, 2022             
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  January 26, 2022                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015659933                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:      1                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    220497                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46868421110.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.