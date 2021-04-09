Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Plexian AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (148/21)

On request of Plexian AB (publ), company registration number 559109-0559, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 14, 2021. Shares Short name: PLEX ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,676,863 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659941 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220496 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559109-0559 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: PLEX TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 1,500,700 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of ten (10) trading days before first day of subscription. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription January 14, 2022- January 28, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 26, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659933 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220497 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.