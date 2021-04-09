Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Super Gelegenheit! 4.000%-Kandidat mit letzter Gelegenheit vor dem Big Bang!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Xetra
09.04.21
10:28 Uhr
168,96 Euro
+2,92
+1,76 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,22168,4410:44
168,26168,4410:44
GlobeNewswire
09.04.2021 | 09:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Vestas (51/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Vestas Wind Systems
A/S (Vestas) published on April 8, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Vestas decided on a stock split whereby every one (1)
share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The
scheduled Ex-date is April 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation options, regular and gross return futures in Vestas (VWS). 

For Further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851471
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.