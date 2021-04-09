NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Vestas (51/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Vestas) published on April 8, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Vestas decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by five (5) new ordinary shares (5:1). The scheduled Ex-date is April 27, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation options, regular and gross return futures in Vestas (VWS). For Further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851471