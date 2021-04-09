DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.1826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20211710 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 97991 EQS News ID: 1182732 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)