ISG Provider Lens report finds companies in Germany using ESM providers to help them automate non-IT functions and cut costs

Companies in Germany, contending with the realities of COVID-19, are looking for enterprise service management providers to help them improve customer experience through portals supported by an integrated business processes, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensEnterprise Service Management Tools and Services Report for Germany finds the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed companies in Germany to embrace customer portals that allow for more efficient management of corporate processes. These portals are increasing demand for ESM services and tools, and the market for ESM is growing more dynamic, with increasing mergers-and-acquisitions activity in the provider space.

German companies are also using ESM providers to support internal, non-IT processes such as human resources and facility management, the report says. Ready-made solutions are available for a wide range of business processes in the enterprise resources planning environment.

"ESM providers are helping companies in Germany integrate and automate many non-IT business processes," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, ISG EMEA partner based in Germany. "The aim is to expand the scope of IT cost controls through greater integration and automation of non-technical functions."

The report finds the German ESM market expanding in 2021 with companies demanding a higher level of automation. While many digitalization projects in Germany are in their early stages, ESM providers are helping to advance those efforts by offering automation tools through artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and big data analytics.

The report finds those providers that can deliver complex projects based on a variety of software solutions are regarded as market leaders in the ESM consulting and transformation space. Top providers tend to have a broad range of advisory services or extensive practical experience. The focus in consulting and transformation is often on human resources, facilities management, risk management, finance, purchasing and customer care.

In the area of ESM implementation and integration consulting, the report finds rapidly growing demand for support services fueled by increasing complexity, new technologies and the need for technical integration. Leading ESM software providers are continuously expanding their functionalities and are enabling a steady increase in the automation of company processes. Companies are seeking providers that can help them integrate a range of software solutions, which is becoming necessary to automate processes across organizations.

The report also sees the ESM tools area as highly dynamic, with providers offering new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. In addition, the market is constantly changing because of new partnerships, takeovers and mergers of providers. Some providers are focused on delivering complete ESM platforms with a wide range of basic functionality supported by app stores. Others are focusing on expanding classic help desk solutions to ESM systems through integration, partnerships or intelligent workflow systems.

Finally, managed services providers are becoming popular with many enterprises due to the complexity and dynamism of the ESM market, the report says. Many companies lack the capacity and knowledge to operate the solutions available on the market. They see the high number of product upgrades as a hurdle, but managed services providers can deliver the functionalities necessary for a holistic management approach.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensEnterprise Service Management Tools and Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across four quadrants: ESM Consulting and Transformation Services, ESM Implementation and Integration Services, ESM Tools Providers and ESM Managed Services Providers.

The report names Capgemini, DXC Technology, Infosys, Materna and T-Systems as a Leader in three quadrants and 4me, Accenture, BMC, Matrix42, Micro Focus, ServiceNow, USU and Wipro as a Leader in one.

In addition, Efecte, iTSM Group and Sopra Steria were named Rising Stars-companies with "promising portfolios" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from 4me, Efecte and Materna.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensEnterprise Service Management Tools and Services Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

