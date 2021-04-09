Australian public transport operator Transdev will use a "green mobility megawall" comprising 250 solar modules and 10 Tesla Powerwall units to charge two new electric buses in Brisbane.From pv magazine Australia Transdev has continued its transition to zero-emission vehicles in Australia, adding two more electric buses to its fleets in Brisbane and Sydney, after Melbourne-based bus manufacturer Volgren delivered four of its electric vehicles to the public transport operator earlier this month. Transdev, which operates public transport systems in 17 countries, has already introduced five new electric ...

