BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES

On 31 March 2021 Bioasis announced it has entered a development collaboration with Aposense to develop novel short interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies using Bioasis's xB3 technology to deliver these therapeutics to the brain. This comes shortly after Bioasis published a paper demonstrating the successful delivery of new genetic material in the brain via this technology. We expect xB3-siRNA drugs to be an important part of the company's platform.

