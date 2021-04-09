Indian scientists tested four kinds of phase change materials (PCMs) for solar module cooling in building-integrated photovoltaics. The PCMs were encapsulated with the PV system and the building envelopes and were also found to be beneficial to the thermal comfort inside the buildings.A group of scientists from the Devi Ahilya University in India has tested whether phase change materials (PCMs) can be used as a passive cooling agent in a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) power system. PCMs are able to absorb, store and release large amounts of latent heat over a defined temperature range ...

