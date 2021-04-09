



TOKYO, Apr 9, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced that it has invested in Starfire Energy Inc., the leading developer of modular chemical plants for the production of green ammonia and hydrogen with a patented catalyst technology located in Denver, CO. The partnership will be used to advance the development of commercial scale applications to decarbonize ammonia production and unlock its potential as a zero-carbon energy carrier. The investment has been executed through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., joining a consortium of investors, including AP Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, New Energy Technologies and Osaka Gas USA.Ammonia is a promising solution with an energy density comparable to fossil fuels and significantly higher than Li-ion batteries, compressed or liquid hydrogen. It can be affordably and easily stored and transported, leveraging established infrastructure and shipping networks, and is regulated by well-developed codes and standards. It can be used directly as a fuel or it can be 'cracked', and its hydrogen harvested, to provide a stable, efficient means of hydrogen storage and transportation.Starfire Energy's 'Rapid Ramp NH3' ammonia synthesis technology produces zero carbon ammonia using only renewable energy, air and water as inputs. The modular solution is sized to connect directly with renewable energy production, providing a scalable, distributed source of zero carbon ammonia. The company has also developed their Prometheus Carbon-free Fire, a system to crack ammonia back into hydrogen, providing an efficient means of green hydrogen storage and transportation.Starfire's solutions will provide carbon-free fuel to power utility gas turbines, large scale ships, process heat for industries like steel, cement and fuel cell vehicles. The modular solutions are mass produced and assembled onsite for maximum reliability and quality along with low and repeatable costs. This investment enables both companies to strengthen and diversify the ammonia and hydrogen value chain.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on www.spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.