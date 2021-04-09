Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
WKN: A2QCDR ISIN: US20451W1018 
Tradegate
09.04.21
12:43 Uhr
32,000 Euro
+0,900
+2,89 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2021 | 13:05
COMPASS Pathfinder Ltd.: COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

London, UK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, and Lars Wilde, President, Chief Business Officer, and Co-founder, will present a corporate update at 8:00am ET on 15 April at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. Members of the COMPASS management team will also be holding 1:1 investor meetings.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

-Ends-

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401-290-7324

Attachment

  • CMPS Needham Conference Participation - 4.8.21 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14808650-d93f-4181-bbc6-4c453e8f3ac3)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
