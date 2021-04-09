Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
Super Gelegenheit! 4.000%-Kandidat mit letzter Gelegenheit vor dem Big Bang!
WKN: 4472 ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
09.04.2021 | 13:22
TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - March 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - March 2021, Monday 19 April 2021 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.00 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.00 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. Head of Ecommerce Solutions Mikael Johansson will also participate in the meeting. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5055 8365

UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9270

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-interim-report-for-january---march-2021,c3322157

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3322157/1398984.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2021 PR Newswire
