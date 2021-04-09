Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
WKN: 852654 ISIN: US8825081040 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 
Tradegate
09.04.21
13:32 Uhr
164,42 Euro
+0,56
+0,34 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
PR Newswire
09.04.2021 | 13:34
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wafer Space, an ACL Digital Company, receives the Texas Instruments (TI) 2020 Supplier Excellence Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, a design-led Digital Experience, Product Innovation, Engineering R&D services, and Consulting offerings leader, announced today that it has received TI's highest level of supplier recognition, the 2020 Supplier Excellence Award for demonstrating commitment to the highest level of ethical behaviour, as well as meeting and exceeding expectations for cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and quality (CETRAQ).

ACL Digital Logo

TI is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. TI recognizes ACL Digital as one of its top suppliers to serve its customers through quality, innovation, and performance.

ACL Digital, a global provider of semiconductor design services & solutions, has expertise in spec-to-silicon-to-system designs of complex System-on-Chips (SoCs) and Embedded Systems to help customers transform their ideas into designs and devices for Automotive, Data Center, High Performance Computing, AI/IoT and 5G markets.

Gerald Attia, Deputy CEO of ALTEN Group and Chairman Board of Directors, ACL Digital, said, "We are honoured to receive the prestigious '2020 Supplier Excellence Award' from Texas Instruments. The award recognizes our efforts on our commitment to quality, flexibility and competitive pricing. Working with TI has been an enriching experience and this award is a testament of our commitment and delivery capabilities that we have demonstrated to our customers across the globe. We look forward to continued collaboration with TI with a deep focus on quality and customer satisfaction."

About ACL Digital

A pioneer in delivering Business Innovation, Integration and Transformation through disruptive technologies, ACL Digital brings in competitive advantage, innovation, and fresh perspectives to business challenges. With a multi-cultural and transnational talent and as part of the ALTEN Group comprising over 37,000 employees spread across more than 25 countries, it promotes a collaborative knowledge-building environment. The company's semiconductor service portfolio has a strong focus on R&D initiatives that are aligned with the market requirements and embraces the complete process from concept to physical design.

For further information, please visit https://www.acldigital.com/offerings/embedded-and-semiconductor

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
