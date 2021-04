Observation status is removed on bonds issued by Jeratún ehf. (symbol: JTUN 04 1) with reference to an announcement from the Issuer, dated March 22, 2021. The Issuer's bonds received an observation status with reference to an announcement from Jeratún ehf., dated August 27, 2010 based on the auditors opinion which has been changed. The observation is based upon article 6.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf.