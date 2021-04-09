Chairman leads Financing with $300,000 investment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Vinergy Capital, Inc. (CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V7) ("Vinergy" or the "Company"), a capital allocator in high growth and high impact public sectors, is pleased to announce a $1.5 million financing lead by the Company's Chairman.

The offering is for 10 million units at a price of 15 cents per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of 24 months following the closing of the offering. The warrant expiry may be accelerated in the event the shares trade at $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. The Company has received subscriptions in excess of the $1.5 million and anticipates closing early next week. The proceeds will be used to continue the Company's capital investment program and to supplement general working capital. The offering remains subject to regulatory approval. Finders' fees may be paid on a portion of the subscriptions.

Alnoor Nathoo, chairman of Vinergy Capital, commented: "With over 20 years of experience in high growth, consumer facing businesses in Canada and globally, I am very excited by the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin, decentralized finance and alternatives to fiat currencies. This paradigm shift is creating a once in a generation opportunity and I look forward to Vinergy being on the forefront of this revolution."

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vinergy Capital Inc.

Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman of the Board

Email: info@vinergycapital.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires the Company to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79918