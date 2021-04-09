Vision Hydrogen Corporation: Vision Hydrogen Provides VoltH2 Progress Report

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB-VIHD) is pleased to provide a progress report on its investment in VoltH2, a Europe-based developer of green hydrogen production infrastructure projects.



VoltH2 has commissioned Sweco, Europe's leading engineering and architecture consultancy, to design two 25MW green hydrogen plants on two of VoltH2's properties in the North Sea Port, located in Vlissingen and Terneuzen, the Netherlands. Sweco has extensive experience in all aspects of the green hydrogen supply chain, from renewable energy generation and electrolysis production through compression and transport to the end user and is a strong partner for VoltH2.

The planned hydrogen electrolysis plants will be the first in the area and both are being designed to be scalable up to 100MW, potentially generating millions of kilos of green hydrogen from wind and other clean energy inputs. The project locations feature nearby green energy supplies as well as direct access to the Netherlands' extensive transportation infrastructure.

The European Union's hydrogen strategy has targeted installations totaling at least 6GW of renewable hydrogen by 2024 and 40GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers by 2030.

"Green hydrogen is positioned to be the intelligent clean energy alternative across a broad range of applications," said Arron Smyth, VoltH2's President. "Every day, more and more businesses are looking at HPRE projects - hydrogen production through renewable energy. We are excited to be part of this significant growth opportunity."

About Vision Hydrogen

Vision Hydrogen Corporation is focused on hydrogen production for transportation and power requirements with a goal of contributing to a clean energy environment. Our commitment is to provide the highest quality hydrogen production, storage and distribution services for the hydrogen economy supply chain, serving residential, commercial and government sectors. Vision Hydrogen Corporation holds a 17.5% interest in VoltH2.

Contact

Vision Hydrogen Corporation

Investor Relations

95 Christopher Columbus Drive, 16th Floor

Jersey City, NJ 07302

551-298-3600 USA

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.