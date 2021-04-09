Grupo Contenosa, another important acquisition by the fast-growing Scan Global Logistics Group

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --April 9, 2021, Scan Global Logistics Group (SGL Group) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grupo Contenosa, a Spanish family-owned logistics service provider. Joining forces, SGL Spain and Grupo Contenosa will become a significant player in the Spanish freight forwarding market.

Grupo Contenosa has been growing and expanding its services for 43 years.

Owner, Augustin Rubio, explains why the new ownership will lead to more growth and take the company into the future:

"Becoming part of the SGL-family gives us global coverage, improves our negotiating power, and allows us to add more value to our customers by access to international logistics solutions. The combination of our company DNAs enhances our skills and fighting spirit to improve our customer service.

It is time to join forces and merge synergies to offer the best of us."

Group CEO of SGL Group, Allan Melgaard, adds:

"With the acquisition, we will gain access to new profitable niche markets and increase our presence in current SGL offerings. Most importantly, it will bring additional human capital to a core SGL-country. We are very excited to welcome our new colleagues and customers into our family."

Despite the global pandemic, Scan Global Logistics has stayed true to its expansive journey by entering new markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Mexico, Peru, and Myanmar. By this latest acquisition, we will grow our network and presence in Spain and Mexico to benefit our customers. We stay committed to delivering uncomplicated solutions worldwide.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Allan Melgaard, Group CEO, SGL Group

Tel: +45 3248 0045, email: am@scangl.com

Lars Syberg, Group CCO, SGL Group

Tel: +45 3248 0099, email: lsyb@scangl.com

Raimundo Oujo, CEO, SGL Spain

Tel: +34 881 189220, email: rmou@scangl.com

Agustin Rubio, CEO, Grupo Contenosa

Tel: +34 629 38 2984, email: arubio@contenosa.com

Claes Brønsgaard Pedersen, Global CFO

Tel: +45 2368 8658, email: cbro@scangl.com

