Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Super Gelegenheit! 4.000%-Kandidat mit letzter Gelegenheit vor dem Big Bang!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2021 | 14:16
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 9

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Everbright Environment6.2%
China Suntien Green Energy5.5%
Drax Group5.5%
SSE4.9%
National Grid4.8%
Algonquin Power & Utilities4.6%
RWE4.5%
New Energy Solar4.4%
NextEnergy Solar Fund4.3%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc4.3%
Fortum4.2%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure3.7%
OPG Power Ventures3.6%
TransAlta Renewables3.6%
China Longyuan Power Group3.4%
Acciona3.0%
Clearway Energy A Class2.9%
Northland Power2.3%
Greencoat Renewable2.0%
MPC Energy Solutions2.0%

At close of business on 31 March 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds28.5%
Renewable energy developers23.5%
Renewable focused utilities14.8%
Biomass generation and production7.8%
Waste to energy6.2%
Energy storage5.2%
Renewable technology and service3.4%
Electricity networks4.8%
Liquidation portfolio3.6%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency0.9%
Carbon markets0.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America18.7%
United Kingdom24.2%
Global13.6%
Europe (ex UK)19.5%
China16.3%
India3.6%
Latin America3.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.