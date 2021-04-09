Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Everbright Environment 6.2% China Suntien Green Energy 5.5% Drax Group 5.5% SSE 4.9% National Grid 4.8% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.6% RWE 4.5% New Energy Solar 4.4% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.3% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.3% Fortum 4.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.7% OPG Power Ventures 3.6% TransAlta Renewables 3.6% China Longyuan Power Group 3.4% Acciona 3.0% Clearway Energy A Class 2.9% Northland Power 2.3% Greencoat Renewable 2.0% MPC Energy Solutions 2.0%

At close of business on 31 March 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 28.5% Renewable energy developers 23.5% Renewable focused utilities 14.8% Biomass generation and production 7.8% Waste to energy 6.2% Energy storage 5.2% Renewable technology and service 3.4% Electricity networks 4.8% Liquidation portfolio 3.6% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.9% Carbon markets 0.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 0.7% 100.0%