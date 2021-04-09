Gurgaon, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTC Pink: YTROF) ("Yatra" or the "Company"), India's largest corporate travel service provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, today announced the addition of Bajaj Auto Ltd. (BAL), to its growing Corporate customer base. BAL is India's leading and one of the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and three-wheelers with over 10,000 employees. This win further underscores Yatra's leadership position in the corporate travel segment in India.

With its PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering for Large and Medium Enterprises and its Self-Booking Platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Yatra is addressing the entire corporate travel market in India, which remains relatively underpenetrated.

Catering to the corporate travel market since 2014, Yatra has over the years built an industry-leading solution set that covers every aspect of business travel with technology enabled policy compliance, curated hotel options through its SMART Hotel initiative, expense management, foreign-exchange services, visa & passport assistance and more.

Commenting on the signing of BAL as a customer, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "Today, businesses are looking at integrated services to provide an efficient experience to their employees and at the same time enforcing corporate policy compliance when it comes to business travel. Yatra aims to offer just that - a hassle-free, policy-compliant and efficient platform for all business travel needs. Having one of world's leading manufacturers of two wheelers and three wheelers - BAL - on board as a corporate customer on our PaaS platform validates our technology and strong ecosystem and at the same time, gives us an opportunity to innovate and bring improved business travel booking experiences to leading corporates in India."

Yatra is the largest corporate travel service provider in India and has revolutionized the way companies plan and monitor business travel and expenses.

About Yatra Online, Inc. and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd.

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India, and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers, and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city, and point-to-point cabs, homestays, and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 103,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' conferred by the Government of India for the fourth time.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain statements concerning the Company's future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and its industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "will," "project," "seek," "should" and similar expressions. Such statements include, among other things, management's beliefs as well as our strategic and operational plans. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the slow-down of economic growth in India and the global economic downturn, general declines or disruptions in the travel industry, volatility in the trading price of our shares, our reliance on our relationships with travel suppliers and strategic alliances, failure to further increase our brand recognition to obtain new business partners and consumers, failure to compete against new and existing competitors, failure to successfully manage current growth and potential future growth, risks associated with any strategic investments or acquisitions, seasonality in the travel industry in India and overseas, failure to successfully develop our corporate travel business, damage to or failure of our infrastructure and technology, loss of services of our key executives, and inflation in India and in other countries. These and other factors are discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is provided as of the date of issuance of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

