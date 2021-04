EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 09, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 168483) ENEDO OYJ: Rights issue and directed issue A total of 60,090,458 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 12, 2021. The last day of trading for the new shares (ENEDON0121) is April 9th, 2021. Identifiers of Enedo Oyj's share: Trading code: ENEDO ISIN code: FI4000415252 Orderbook id: 24252 Number of shares: 68,523,193 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260