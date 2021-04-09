Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
Trxade Group, Inc.: TRxADE Group to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase

CEO Suren Ajjarapu to Present Wednesday, April 21st, 2021

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place virtually April 20-22, 2021.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TRxADE Group, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation and hold 1-on-1 meetings throughout the event as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase
Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40604

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 11,800+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For more information on Trxade Group, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com .

Investor Relations:

Lucas Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639513/TRxADE-Group-to-Present-at-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
