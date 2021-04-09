Wheat Ridge, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque Lifestyle" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of the Company's new brand, Storm Lifestyles (Stormlifestyles.com) ("Storm"), a line of sports nutrition and fitness lifestyle products targeting the under-35 demographic.

Storm features apparel, sports nutrition beverages, pre-workout supplements, post-workout recovery aids, vegan muscle recovery supplements, and fat burning supplements, among other products. Storm products will be sold both through direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels and physical store distribution.

Management anticipates that the Company's recent acquisition of American Metabolix (www.americanmetabolix.com) will provide synergies for physical store distribution of Storm products. American Metabolix products have sold in over 550 brick and mortar locations across multiple countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and Russia, among others, providing a built-in network of relationships relevant to physical store distribution of Storm products.

Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of Torque Lifestyle, noted, "Storm attacks a thriving and very exciting facet of the larger sports nutrition, supplement, and fitness lifestyle marketplace. Younger people are increasingly attached to the healthy lifestyle brand profile, to treating their bodies well, and to optimizing through products that help them reach their nutrition and fitness goals. Storm also allows us to diversify in terms of target market while leveraging our built-in distribution, marketing, and product sourcing edge."

According to Statista research, the global sports nutrition market was valued at approximately $50 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow to $81.5 billion by 2023.

The Company also recently announced that Core Natural Sciences, (www.corenaturalsciences.com) a brand it launched for the over 45 demographic, had picked up NFL Commentator, Brian Balindger, as its brand ambassador.

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) is focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Corporate Contact:

invest@torquelb.com

Investor Relations Contact:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79888