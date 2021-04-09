Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) -Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("Affinity") ("the Corporation") reports that assay results have been received for the late fall 2020 Regal Project drill program however, upon initial examination of those results, it was discovered that significant cross-contamination appears to have occurred in the assaying process.

Affinity, as standard practice, employed a system of QA/QC which included inserting blanks, standards and duplicates periodically mixed with drill core samples in order to detect any potential assaying errors. In this instance, some of our quality control blanks and standards are showing erroneous significantly elevated levels of silver, lead, zinc and other elements, which is indicating cross-contamination and a problem somewhere in the assaying procedure.

The assay laboratory has been contacted and will be remedying the situation by re-running assays. Assay results will be released in due course.

Regal Project

The Regal property encompasses 8,800 hectares of the northern end of the prolific Kootenay Arc located approximately 25 km northeast of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada.

The late fall 2020 exploration program consisted of geological mapping and associated geochemical sampling, as well as diamond drilling of 19 holes totaling 3,442.5 meters.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for the Regal Project for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Alicia Carpenter, P.Geo. She has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

About Affinity Metals

Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. Affinity is following a hybrid approach of combining the advancement of strategic assets along with following a Project Generator model.

Affinity presently holds two mineral properties in British Columbia as well as five properties located near Timmins, Ontario, and another in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

The Corporation can be contacted at: info@affinity-metals.com

Information relating to the Corporation is available at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79915