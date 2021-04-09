Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Super Gelegenheit! 4.000%-Kandidat mit letzter Gelegenheit vor dem Big Bang!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Tradegate
09.04.21
15:46 Uhr
35,800 Euro
-0,715
-1,96 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,76035,77016:02
35,76035,77016:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATOS SE60,70+2,74 %
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE190,60+0,37 %
RENAULT SA35,800-1,96 %
STMICROELECTRONICS NV33,090-0,56 %
THALES SA85,98-1,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.