AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Announces Virtual Production Webinar With PNY & NVIDIA - Focusing on Architecting Optimal Real-Time and Virtual Production Studio Environments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a live webinar in conjunction with partners PNY and NVIDIA focusing on how AMPD is architecting optimal real-time and virtual production studio environments for its customers.

Virtual and real-time production techniques, such as those utilized in Disney's "The Mandalorian", are revolutionizing the television and movie-making process, with a recent Nostradamus Report predicting that "Virtual Production will become the industry norm by 2026."

Scheduled for 9 am PDT on April 22, 2021, the webinar will feature Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD, Carl Flygare, NVIDIA Professional GPU Product Marketing Manager, at PNY, as well as Matt Welford, Director of Virtual Production and Creative Director at AMPD customer, Versatile Media, a full-cycle virtual production studio that recently opened in Vancouver, Canada. People interested in attending the webinar can register here.

"We are pleased to be invited to lead this webinar," said Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD. "We recently announced our participation in the NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider Partner Program, and we continue to emphasize how our High-Performance Computing at the Edge approach is continuing to result in meaningful, cloud-supported workflow and pipeline improvements for customers such as Versatile Media in the realm of virtual production."

The webinar will focus on how recent NVIDIA® RTX professional GPUs are enhancing the virtual production pipeline, and how GPU acceleration is expected to radically alter workflows across studios. With next-gen infrastructure and virtualization, remote production is now possible, and studios are able to collaborate directly with virtual production stages from anywhere. Topics include how NVIDIA RTX professional GPUs are powering LED volumes for virtual production, and the latest trends in virtual studio environments that enable production both on-prem and in the data center.

"We expect the combination of NVIDIA technology and AMPD's approach to upgraded cloud computing to fuel some major innovations in real-time and virtual production," said Carl Flygare, NVIDIA Professional GPU Product Marketing Manager, at PNY. "Integrating NVIDIA GPUs into AMPD's cloud service offerings unlocks the power of scalable high-performance computing in private and public cloud environments for distributed virtual production-focused teams."

The GPU as a Service Market was estimated to be worth USD $700 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of over 38% per year to over $7 billion by 2025.

