Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Columbus A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 13 April 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010268366 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Columbus ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 128,181,332 shares (DKK 160,226,665) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,094,932 shares (DKK 1,368,665,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 129,276,264 shares (DKK 161,595,330) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 8.99 - 45,000 shares DKK 12,3 - 486,932 shares DKK 13.15 - 563,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COLUM ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3248 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851524