09.04.21
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Columbus A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The
admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 13 April 2021 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010268366            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Columbus              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 128,181,332 shares (DKK 160,226,665)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,094,932 shares (DKK 1,368,665,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  129,276,264 shares (DKK 161,595,330)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 8.99 - 45,000 shares      
            DKK 12,3 - 486,932 shares      
            DKK 13.15 - 563,000 shares     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1.25              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      COLUM                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID      3248                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=851524
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
