Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring Rare Earth Elements, Analysts Chris Berry and Stephan Bogner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce its next Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring rare earth elements and noted industry analysts Chris Berry, of House Mountain Partners, and Stephan Bogner, from Rockstone Research on Wednesday April 21st, beginning at 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver). Three of Zimtu Capital's equity holdings, Commerce Resources, Eagle Bay Resources and Saville Resources, will present on their respective projects.

"Rare earth elements, and especially permanent magnets manufactured with rare earth oxides of neodymium and praseodymium, are becoming increasingly important as we make the transition to a low-carbon economy powered by renewable electrical energy," said Dave Hodge, President of Zimtu Capital. "This fundamental economic transition provides a compelling opportunity for investing in rare earths, because they are the foundations of our future. We're quite thrilled to have Chris Berry join us for the very first time on one of our Zoom with Zimtu investor presentations."

To participate in the Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring rare earth elements, please note the following:

Date: Wednesday April 21st, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PDT (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EDT (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CEST (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

RSVP: https://event.zimtu.com/

About Chris Berry, House Mountain Partners LLC

Chris has been an independent analyst since 2009 with a focus on Energy Metals supply chains including lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, copper, vanadium, and rare earths. His advisory work provides strategic insights to asset managers, banks, corporates and academia and has a specific focus on how strategic metals supply chains are evolving to create opportunities and threats. Before shifting focus to analysis of these trends, Chris gained twelve years of capital markets experience on both the buy side and sell side. He has visited and performed economic analysis of metals deposits on six continents and has been featured in multiple media outlets including the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, NPR, the South China Morning Post and CNN International. Chris holds a Master of Business Administration in finance with an international focus from Fordham University, and a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from The Virginia Military Institute. For more information about House Mountain Partners, please visit: http://www.discoveryinvesting.com.

About Rockstone Research

Rockstone Research is a research house specialized in capital markets and publicly listed companies. The focus is on exploration and mining companies, greentech and technology ventures, as well as commodity and stock markets. All research reports are available in English and German, published on international financial websites and disseminated with financial terminal and research channel providers. For more information and sign-up for free newsletter, visit https://www.rockstone-research.com.

About Commerce Resources Corp. TSXv: CCE; FSE: D7H0; OTCQX: CMRZF

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. Commerce Resources also owns the Blue River Tantalum & Niobium project in British Columbia, with the Upper Fir Deposit, which has a significant defined resource and a positive PEA released in 2011. For more information, please visit: https://www.commerceresources.com/en.

About Eagle Bay Resources

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a privately held, early stage mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap Property, which is believed to be prospective for rare earth elements and niobium. The Cap Property is located 85 km NE of Prince George, B.C. and comprises 21 mineral tenures covering 10,428 ha. Some reconnaissance has occurred previously on the property, including sample collection, a flown airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling.

About Saville Resources Inc. TSXv: SRE; FSE: S0J

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, situated within the central Labrador Trough, Quebec. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered prospective for niobium, tantalum, phosphate, and fluorspar. The Property includes the Miranna Target, where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Mallard Prospect where drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (EC19-174A). In addition, drill intercepts of fluorspar at the Mallard Prospect include 26.1% CaF2 over 32.4 m (EC10-033) and 39.8% CaF2 over 6.6 m (EC10-040). For more information, please visit: https://savilleres.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp. TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

