Huntsville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC Pink: AFPW) ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that it has updated its Website addressing the most important aspects that our audience has been inquiring about.

Business Development

The company remains solid on the decision to develop its Rocky Point Project as Hotel Occupancy has been at a high level. The destination has evidenced the influx of many visitors recently. The Company's alliance with an experienced Hotel, Restaurant and Tour Operator has also broadened their scope of work and will inevitably assist us in successfully developing the Company's infrastructure projects. The Company's talented social media team and software developers are constantly looking to develop the company's Airbnb, Expedia, Travelocity and Booking.com Website interactivity. The Company is currently involved in planning operating several charters to this attractive destination that has International Airport. http://bit.ly/2Ju4hs2

After having done substantial research the company has found that the incredible growth of this Sector and its economical values have enticed us to invest due to the recent spikes in the number of visitors.

The Company is looking forward to continuing their efforts to invest in R&D to further develop their valuable Hydrogen related prototypes. The Company is currently working to fund such initiatives to obtain the necessary amounts of money to fund their Working Capital Requirements and R&D projects as shown on their new website: https://bit.ly/3uu6tXk

The Company will provide further information as these evolves as a large group of shareholders have insisted that the Company continue to emphasize on their various activities in the businesses associated within these Sectors.

Financial Update

A new CEO was brought into the Company to turn this situation around and they have observed a huge increase in volume recently.

The company is constantly updating OTC Markets Profile to generate credibility, depicting complete transparency. The Real Estate Industry has experienced solid growth in the past decade, Market Capitalizations collectively have increased, good opportunities appear more often. To acquire good Real Estate Properties, the Company must entice their PASSIVE investors to participate in the Company's financing to better employ their resources by optimizing cash utilization and generate wealth that would meet shareholders expectations.

The company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets and will soon be filing Audited Financial Statements for the periods of 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary regarding project development.

Information Technology and Social Media

The Company expects to continue to generate awareness using Social Media. The Company's IT and Social Media Staff are extremely optimistic and would like to express its most sincere compliments to their audience for your feedback. Followers and impressions have been increasing drastically as the Company basically has been posting relevant material to their audience. Your feedback is most valued so that the Company maintains the same status and in parallel achieve their communication goals.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America and also a Clean Energy Company focused on Hydrogen Applied Sciences. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Alumifuel Power Corporation can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company's website, www.dinatrum.com and www.alumifuelinc.com

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/afpw_ir

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dinatrum

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dinatrum13

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dinatrum1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alumifuel

On behalf of the Board,

"Pedro Villagran-Garcia"

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Alumifuel Power Corporation

For further information, please contact the company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

