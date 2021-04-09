Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
Yara International ASA: Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 9 April 2021: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 6 May at 17:00 CEST. The meeting notice and the Nomination Committee's proposal are available on the company's website.


The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 20.00 per share is paid for the financial year 2020, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, authorizing the Board to acquire up to 5% of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting.


In accordance with Norwegian temporary legislation exempting companies from physical meeting requirements to reduce Covid-19 risk, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

An online guide is available on Yara's website https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2021/describing how shareholders can participate in the digital Annual General Meeting.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara's registered shareholders and is also available on Yara's website:


https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2021/


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular:


About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world's farming community and food industry.

Yara's ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.
www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • 2021-04-09 AGM notice EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/751dcfd5-59a1-463e-b5ec-568dca05e4d6)

