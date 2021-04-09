Arricano Real Estate Plc: Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres

DJ Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres 09-Apr-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 9 April 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Temporary closure of retail shopping centres Further to the announcement dated 18 March 2021, Arricano announces that the restrictions regarding customer access to Kyiv retail shopping centres, which had been due to expire today, have been extended until further notice. As a result, apart from hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other essential stores, outlets in Arricano's Prospekt, Rayon and City Mall centres remain closed until further notice. Its other shopping centres, however, are trading normally. A further announcement will be made when the centres are allowed to re-open fully. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 98233 EQS News ID: 1183147 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

