Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Super Gelegenheit! 4.000%-Kandidat mit letzter Gelegenheit vor dem Big Bang!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.04.2021 | 16:31
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arricano Real Estate Plc: Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres

DJ Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres 

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Temporary Closure of Retail Shopping Centres 
09-Apr-2021 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 
 
9 April 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") 
Temporary closure of retail shopping centres 
 
Further to the announcement dated 18 March 2021, Arricano announces that the restrictions regarding customer access to 
Kyiv retail shopping centres, which had been due to expire today, have been extended until further notice. 
As a result, apart from hypermarkets, pharmacies and some other essential stores, outlets in Arricano's Prospekt, Rayon 
and City Mall centres remain closed until further notice. 
Its other shopping centres, however, are trading normally. 
A further announcement will be made when the centres are allowed to re-open fully. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc 
Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
Nominated Adviser and Broker: 
WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
Financial PR: 
Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      CY0102941610 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARO 
LEI Code:    213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  98233 
EQS News ID:  1183147 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.