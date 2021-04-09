Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2021) - 9 Capital Corp. (TSXV: NCPL.P) ("9 Capital" or the "Company"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 8, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting"). In addition to the election of directors, the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan, shareholders approved certain matters which are conditional on completion of the Company's previously announced proposed qualifying transaction (the "Proposed Qualifying Transaction") with Churchill Diamond Corporation ("Churchill"), as further described in the Company's press release of December 23, 2020, including: (i) the election of a new board of directors to hold office following completion of the Proposed Qualifying Transaction; (ii) the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share of the Company for each 1.7 pre-consolidation common shares; and (iii) the change of the name of the Company to "Churchill Resources Inc.".

In addition, in accordance with the changes announced by the TSXV to its Capital Pool Company program and changes to the TSXV's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which came into effect as of January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company obtained the requisite approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company for the following matters: (i) to remove the consequences of failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSXV) within 24 months of the Company's date of listing on the TSXV; and (ii) to amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company's escrow agreement. All matters submitted to shareholders of the Company for approval at the Meeting are more particularly described in the Company's management information circulated dated March 11, 2021 (the "Circular"). Please refer to the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the New CPC Policy.

The Company continues to work with Churchill to seek conditional approval from the TSXV for the Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Churchill and will update the shareholders in subsequent press releases at the appropriate time.

About the Company

The Company is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the TSXV, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a CPC is considered highly speculative.

