Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN Plc: COMBINATION OF SHARES AND SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 9, 2021 SHARES STOCKMANN Plc: COMBINATION OF SHARES AND SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT A shares and B shares of Stockmann Oyj Abp will be combined. The combined shares of Stockmann Plc will be traded with the new trading code STOCKA. A total of 3 053 086 shares directed to the holders of series A shares in deviation from the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders will be traded as old shares. The changes will be valid from 12 April 2021. The listing is conditional until the change has been registered on the Finnish trade register. New identifiers of Stockmann Plc share: Trading code: STOCKA ISIN code: FI0009000251 Orderbook id: 24363 Number of shares: 75 101 769 Trading starts: 12 April 2021 Trading ends: Trading code: STCAS ISIN code: FI0009000236 Orderbook id: 24362 Last trading date: 9 April 2021 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ***