Freitag, 09.04.2021
WKN: 870557 ISIN: FI0009000251 Ticker-Symbol: SOMB 
Berlin
09.04.21
16:39 Uhr
1,246 Euro
+0,048
+4,01 %
GlobeNewswire
09.04.2021 | 16:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN Plc: COMBINATION OF SHARES AND SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 9, 2021 SHARES

STOCKMANN Plc: COMBINATION OF SHARES AND SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT

A shares and B shares of Stockmann Oyj Abp will be combined. The combined
shares of Stockmann Plc will be traded with the new trading code STOCKA. A
total of 3 053 086 shares directed to the holders of series A shares in
deviation from the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders will be traded as old
shares. The changes will be valid from 12 April 2021. The listing is
conditional until the change has been registered on the Finnish trade register. 


New identifiers of Stockmann Plc share:

Trading code: STOCKA
ISIN code: FI0009000251
Orderbook id: 24363
Number of shares: 75 101 769
Trading starts: 12 April 2021


Trading ends:

Trading code: STCAS
ISIN code: FI0009000236
Orderbook id: 24362
Last trading date: 9 April 2021


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
