Dmitry Kaminskiy's Upcoming Book 'Longevity Politics' Charts the Rise of Longevity Technocracy, Modern Approaches to Policy, Governance National Industrial Strategies, How Longevity Will Become Central to Nations' Political Agendas, with the Electorate Demanding Longevity as a Fundamental Citizen Right by 2030

Deep Knowledge Analytics Founder Dmitry Kaminskiy's new book 'Longevity Politics: Longevity Technocracy, Modern Approaches to Policy, Governance National Industrial Strategies, and Longevity as the New Political Priority of the 21st Century' charts the rise of progressive Longevity MegaHubs and Technocracies, the concept of the Longevity Valley and its evolution toward the Longevity State, global benchmarking of national and local Longevity Industrial Strategies, international benchmarking of National Healthy Longevity, Longevity Ethics (how potential negative societal outcomes resulting from Longevity can be proactively optimized to ensure maximized socioeconomic benefit), and how Longevity will become central, essential and fundamental to developed nations' political agendas, with the electorate demanding the delivery of additional Health-Adjusted Life Years (HALY) and Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALY), and a decrease in population-level Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALY), as fundamental citizen rights to be provided and upheld by their governments and politicians, by the year 2030.

In 2021, global society has reached the point at which the domain of Longevity Policy and Governance is transforming into the reality of Longevity Politics, and developments have accelerated to such an extent that Kaminskiy now feels compelled to dedicate a full book to this topic, in order to provide a comprehensive and actionable overview of the present state and near future of this emerging domain.

Five years from now we can expect to see a "new normal" of small, technocratic nations selectively promoting both personal and institutional citizenship to individuals, companies, and investors committed to advancing Longevity-related technologies in exchange for access to the most sophisticated healthcare, life insurance, MedTech, HealthTech, Longevity FinTech, AgeTech, and WealthTech ecosystems. These products and services will enable the simultaneous maintenance of healthspan and wealthspan, and ensure the highest possible quality of life, social activity, mental wellness, and overall functionality.

The political, economic, and industrial capital that governments control is larger than any other industry stakeholder, and the stakes are proportionately higher, given that they are tasked with maintaining and optimizing the health and wealth of their nations. It is now indisputable that the Longevity Industry has reached a critical inflection point where politics becomes the most important driver of progress in the continued positive trajectory of Longevity Industrialization, and the delivery of prolonged and optimized Health, Wealth and Practical Human Longevity to the citizens of the world.

