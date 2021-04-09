Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

London, April 9

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the 'Company')

The Company advises that it enter into a closed period on Monday, 12 April 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's half year results.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half year report for the period ended 31 March 2021.

9 April 2021

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

