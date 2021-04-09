Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Statement re Inside Information under MAR

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the 'Company')

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

The Company advises that it enter into a closed period on Monday, 12 April 2021 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's half year results.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half year report for the period ended 31 March 2021.

