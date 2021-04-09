Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Introduces Liviana CBD Infused Artisanal Olive Oil

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update regarding its latest brand offering:

We are thrilled to introduce our upcoming brand LivianaTM which is set to launch in May 2021. The LivianaTM brand will kick off its product line with a range of three spectacular CBD infused olive oils:

The Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO);

The Three Chili-Infused EVOO;

The Natural Lemon-Infused EVOO.

These remarkable olive oils will be bottled at source from the Falcon's Nest Farm owned by Chaloner Estates which is beautifully nestled on the Stellenbosch Mountains slopes, Cape Town, South Africa. The olive oils produced by the Chaloner team have won multiple awards for their exceptional quality. The new LivianaTM formulations have passed the final taste test and will be available in the markets very soon.

"It's been great fun and educational to work with Jeff and the M2BIO Sciences team in developing the three variants. I had no idea the science behind CBD is so fascinating and compelling. In addition, they care deeply about delivering a premium product to consumers which hugely resonated with Chaloner. We look forward to furthering unique collaborations in the near future. " said Perry Chaloner, Chaloner Estates Managing Director.

"There is a plethora of great science that shows the enormous benefits for those that follow the Mediterranean Diet versus those that don't. Olive oil consumption is a big part of the diet. Introducing a CBD infusion into the olive oil gives it a one-two knock-out punch that makes for an exceptionally healthy product. And the flavors? Heaven-sent. " said Jeff Robinson Wuhan General Group CEO.

LivianaTM olive oils have no added artificial flavorings, colors or MSG and will be produced, bottled and packaged in a sustainable and conscientious manner. The Wuhan and Chaloner teams are united by their dedication to doing their part in helping make the planet a better, safer and cleaner place, one day at a time.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, LivianaTM and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, its wholly owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from addiction, mental illness, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

