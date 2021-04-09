Anzeige
Freitag, 09.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
09.04.2021 | 17:46
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 9

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B61ND550
Issuer Name
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LD
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
1607 Capital Partners, LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Richmond
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the
notification obligation, above?
No
NAMECITY OF REGISTERED OFFICECOUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
The Northern Trust CompanyChicagoUnited States
Bank of New York MellonNew YorkUnited States
State Street Global AdvisorsBostonUnited States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-04-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-04-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached23.9200000.00000023.9200009996307
Position of previous notification (if applicable)24.1100000.00000024.110000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
CLASS/TYPE OF SH ARES ISIN CODE(I F POSSIBLE)NUMBER OF D IRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5
.1)		NUMBER OF INDIRECT V OTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2. 1)% OF DIREC T VOTING RI GHTS (DTR5. 1)% OF INDIRECT VOTIN G RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B61ND550999630723.920000
Sub Total 8.A999630723.920000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
TYPE OF FINANCIA L INSTRUMENTEXPIRA TION D ATEEXERCISE/CO NVERSION PE RIODNUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCI SED/CONVERTED% OF VOT ING RIGH TS
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTEXPIRATION DATEEXERCISE/CO NVERSION PE RIODPHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENTNUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS% OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate Controlling PersonName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Bryan Huntley, CCO 804-525-1741
12. Date of Completion
08-04-2021
13. Place Of Completion
Richmond, Virginia, USA
