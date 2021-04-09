FMW Media Works Corp: New to The Street to feature Altitude International Holdings (OTCQB:ALTD) in a 12 Part Series across 5 Television Networks

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / New to the Street with host Jane King will be featuring Altitude International Holdings (OTCQB:ALTD) each month on five national television networks. Filming of initial episodes will begin early next week.

Additionally, New To The Street will be producing and broadcasting health reports and 30-second commercials across FMW Media "New to The Street " platform on FOX, BLOOMBERG, AND NEWSMAX to enhance and bring attention to the Altitude brands and verticals.

"We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to the Street and widely benefitting from the non-stop national media coverage they produce and their top-flight production values. I believe getting ALTD's breaking news and messaging to the hundreds of millions of households that watch FOX, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC, and Newsmax, to name just a few of the outlets that will be broadcasting our content and interviews, will be invaluable toward the name recognition and brand awareness every young company hopes to build. We think the next 18 months will be loaded with exciting ALTD business developments and its great to know that New to the Street will be maximizing our audience for each and every story." Stated Gregory C. Breunich, Chief Executive Officer

Dates and times of broadcasts T.B.A.

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD provides custom-built simulated altitude chambers and position-specific protocols to its clients, which include an NFL franchise, an NBA franchise, Tulane University, and Woodway, a leading high- performance treadmill manufacturer. ALTD's team of acclaimed sports scientists represent some of the world's most accomplished in the formulation and execution of cutting-edge training techniques. ALTD chambers have contributed to documented performance improvements for its clients, including the shattering of a world cycling record at Woodway. ALTD recently signed an LOI to acquire Breunich Ho;dings, Inc. Greg Breunich currently serves as CEO for both Breunich Holdings and ALTD. For more information about ALTD, please visit altdint.com

About Emerging Growth.com

Founded in 2009, EmergingGrowth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community virtually, from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner. The Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The audience includes tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Visit: https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 10 AM EST.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

For more info on FMW Media, please visit:

www.NewToTheStreet.com

www.ExploringTheBlock.com

www.twitter.com/ExploringBlock

www.IPOMarket.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639633/New-to-The-Street-to-feature-Altitude-International-Holdings-OTCQBALTD-in-a-12-Part-Series-across-5-Television-Networks