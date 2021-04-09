Anzeige
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
09.04.21
17:35 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
09.04.2021
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Recommended Cash Acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor Plc by Renesas Electronics Corporation - Results of Court Meeting and Dialog General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE /April 9, 2021 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting of Dialog Shareholders held earlier today in connection with the recommended cash offer made by Renesas for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme"), all the resolutions proposed were duly passed (without amendment) by the requisite majorities.

Further details, including the number of votes cast for (and against) the relevant resolutions at the Court Meeting and the Dialog General Meeting, will be announced by the Company as soon as practicable and will be made available in due course on Dialog's website at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/acquisition-microsite.

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other Conditions set out in the Scheme Document, including (but not limited to) certain competition and regulatory approvals in, inter alia, Germany, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan and the United States, as well as the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing. The Scheme is expected to become effective in the second half of 2021.

Contact:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc
Investor Relations
Mark Tyndall
Phone: +49 (0) 1727 226 409
E-mail: mark.tyndall@diasemi.com

Jose Cano
Phone: +44 (0) 1793 756 961
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639700/Recommended-Cash-Acquisition-of-Dialog-Semiconductor-Plc-by-Renesas-Electronics-Corporation--Results-of-Court-Meeting-and-Dialog-General-Meeting

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
