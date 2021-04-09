AVON RUBBER

This morning Avon released its post-close trading statement for H121, which shows strong top-line growth and order intake. Trading continued to show progress, in line with management expectations for Q221, continuing the Q121 performance noted at the AGM. Management expects to meet FY21 consensus expectations, with growing momentum during H221 as new contract volumes build. We trim our above-consensus FY21 EPS estimate by 4% and maintain FY22, which are reported in US$ from the current year. Avon's shares trade at a healthy premium to UK defence peers, warranted by top-line growth, high returns and strong cash flows.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...